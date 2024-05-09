E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,435,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $108.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

