Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 528,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,245. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

