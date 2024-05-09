Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYCR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

PYCR stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 4,001,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,326. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

