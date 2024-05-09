Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

