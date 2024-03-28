iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.60

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.60 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 89357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.