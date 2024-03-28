BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a growth of 553.9% from the February 29th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

BiomX Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

Shares of PHGE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 451,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BiomX has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises approximately 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned 2.36% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Stories

