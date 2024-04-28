DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.05

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.05 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.41 ($0.13). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 206,837 shares trading hands.

DP Poland Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.16. The firm has a market cap of £77.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18.

Insider Transactions at DP Poland

In other news, insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 241,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,193.50 ($29,883.28). Insiders own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

