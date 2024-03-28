iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.92

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 26102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

