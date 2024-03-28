QUASA Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $150,153.38 and $814.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015824 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00013546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,236.47 or 1.00425341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00141969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000072 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127165 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $749.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

