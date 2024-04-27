Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $503.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.23. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.52 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

