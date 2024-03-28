Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 205.9% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

CGBDL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.5751 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

