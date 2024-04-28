AMH Equity Ltd Sells 241,103 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241,103 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for approximately 1.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IRIX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.82. IRIDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. The company had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

