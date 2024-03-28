iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.63. 5,864,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,164,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.