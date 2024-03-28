Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.90

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 10120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.