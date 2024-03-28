Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,794. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

