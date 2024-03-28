International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.07 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
International Public Partnerships Stock Down 1.8 %
LON INPP opened at GBX 123.35 ($1.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,512.00 and a beta of 0.26. International Public Partnerships has a 52 week low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.96 ($1.90). The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.44.
About International Public Partnerships
