Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

