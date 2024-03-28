Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $397.76. 3,151,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.70 and a 200 day moving average of $364.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

