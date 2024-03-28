Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the typical volume of 15,737 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 883,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 8,445,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

