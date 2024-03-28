Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 204,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,747. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK
Insider Transactions at Oshkosh
In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.