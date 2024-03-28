First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $223.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.