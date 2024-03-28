Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. 248,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

