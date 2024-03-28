iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 136,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

ICF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,704 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

