Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 287,747 shares.The stock last traded at $103.68 and had previously closed at $102.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 147.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $7,431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Copa by 67.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

