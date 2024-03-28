Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 6,779,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,065,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $809.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

