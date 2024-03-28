Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 45,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

