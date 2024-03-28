Well Done LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Well Done LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $488.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

