Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0020 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $283.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001406 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,566.53 or 1.00035638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012429 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00197147 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $440.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.