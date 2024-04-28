Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $883.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $948.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $894.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
