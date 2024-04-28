Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

