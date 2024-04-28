Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 53.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $3,313,120. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.