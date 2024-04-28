iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.