iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $331,754,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

