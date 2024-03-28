BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.370-6.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.88.

BRP stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $425,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

