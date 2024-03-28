Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.28. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 783,606 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

