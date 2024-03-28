Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,128 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT remained flat at $45.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 147,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,458. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

