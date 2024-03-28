BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 0.9%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. 2,367,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,951,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,802,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,936. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

