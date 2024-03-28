FLC Capital Advisors Sells 74 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,737. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

