UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.76. 1,727,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,497,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $259,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

