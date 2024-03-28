Benchmark Increases Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $130.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITGR. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of ITGR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.17. 36,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

