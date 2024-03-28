Art de Finance (ADF) Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00001966 BTC on exchanges. Art de Finance has a market cap of $209.10 million and $872,584.74 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,125,745 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 135,881,015 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.39241667 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $868,299.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.