Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) Short Interest Down 92.4% in March

Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the February 29th total of 324,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Next.e.GO stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Next.e.GO at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGOX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,562,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. Next.e.GO has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.24.

Next.e.GO B.V. manufactures and markets electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems. It engages in the production of its e.GO Life platform, driving the development of additional models and offering value-adding features to the customers, including the battery swap. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Aachen, Germany.

