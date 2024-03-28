Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.57.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
