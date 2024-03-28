Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

