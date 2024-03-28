BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAB Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BABB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 1,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

BAB Dividend Announcement

BAB Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

