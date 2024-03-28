iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.56

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 5307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.