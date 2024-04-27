Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

