Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

