Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- About the Markup Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.