First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,307 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.03 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

