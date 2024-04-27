Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 13.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 37.4% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 52,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

